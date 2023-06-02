Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires New Stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.09% of AeroVironment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in AeroVironment by 202.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in AeroVironment by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the second quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVAV. Raymond James upgraded AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on AeroVironment from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.80.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $191,091.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,552.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $97.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.27 and a 200 day moving average of $92.58. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.08 and a 12 month high of $112.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $134.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

