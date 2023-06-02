Capital Fund Management S.A. Decreases Stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,246 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,716,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,290,000 after purchasing an additional 17,846,522 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,473,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,738,000 after buying an additional 2,843,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 26.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,652,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,572 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,988,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,833,000 after acquiring an additional 780,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 58.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,898 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHO opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $10.09. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

SHO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A.

