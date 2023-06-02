Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $2.08 Million Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Capital Fund Management S.A. reduced its stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,544 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,664,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,443,000 after buying an additional 95,846 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 53.5% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,295,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,200,000 after buying an additional 2,195,233 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 9.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,425,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,989,000 after buying an additional 199,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,003,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,395,000 after purchasing an additional 29,630 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CarGurus from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on CarGurus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.27.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average is $16.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 54.63, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.61. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $26.73.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.29. CarGurus had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $286.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.28 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cargurus, Inc is an online automotive platform, which engages in buying and selling vehicles that is building upon its listings marketplace with digital retail solutions and the CarOffer digital wholesale platform. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Marketplace, Digital Wholesale, and Other.

