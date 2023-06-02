Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $2.89 Million Stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lowered its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,653 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,177 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in KBR were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in KBR by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 22,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in KBR by 48.8% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 29,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,718 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter worth $1,388,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter worth $572,099,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $931,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $931,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $53,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,642,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,100 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

KBR Price Performance

NYSE:KBR opened at $59.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $59.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.10 and a 200 day moving average of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. KBR had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KBR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on KBR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on KBR from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price objective on KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

