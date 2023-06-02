Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $2.59 Million in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 55,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 285.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR stock opened at $52.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.77. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -75.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KKR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 27,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $714,287.25. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 484,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,668,576.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,434,999. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 27,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $714,287.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 484,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,668,576.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.