Capital Fund Management S.A. Lowers Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Capital Fund Management S.A. decreased its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,519 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Centene by 1,837.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,056,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,935,000 after buying an additional 2,898,790 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Centene by 864.1% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,017,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,394 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the third quarter valued at about $118,792,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 132.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,552,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,738,000 after acquiring an additional 885,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Centene by 2.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,270,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,266,000 after acquiring an additional 855,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.11.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $64.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.56. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.72.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

