Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) is Factorial Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Capital One Financial makes up about 3.3% of Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.89.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF traded up $4.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,380,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,461,730. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.83. The company has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $128.61.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 16.55%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Further Reading

