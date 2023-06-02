Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 10.96%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Capri updated its Q1 guidance to ~$0.70 EPS and its FY24 guidance to ~$6.40 EPS.

Capri Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $34.45 on Friday. Capri has a 52-week low of $34.25 and a 52-week high of $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.46.

Get Capri alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Capri from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen lowered Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Capri from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Capri Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.