Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.28. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$5.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.73 billion. Capri also updated its Q1 guidance to ~$0.70 EPS.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut Capri from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Capri from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Capri from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Capri from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.19.

CPRI opened at $34.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.46. Capri has a twelve month low of $34.25 and a twelve month high of $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.30.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Capri had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Capri will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,231,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capri by 41.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,182,000 after purchasing an additional 782,577 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Capri by 12,296.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 668,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,422,000 after purchasing an additional 663,164 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Capri by 27.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,707,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,246,000 after purchasing an additional 581,882 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,338,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

