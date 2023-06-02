Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. Purchases 6,168 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 8.6% of Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $9,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 103,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 11,033 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 527.1% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 932,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,247,000 after purchasing an additional 784,088 shares in the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 450,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,848,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,370. The company has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.03. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $57.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

