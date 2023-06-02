Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) fell 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.71 and last traded at $15.42. 7,491,161 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 22,763,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently commented on CVNA. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Carvana from $45.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Carvana from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Carvana from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carvana from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.05.
Carvana Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average is $8.43.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Carvana by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 213.7% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 183,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 124,955 shares during the period. Finally, RV Capital AG increased its position in shares of Carvana by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. RV Capital AG now owns 709,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,410,000 after purchasing an additional 192,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying and selling of used cars. The company was founded by Ernest Garcia, III, Benjamin Huston and Ryan Keeton in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carvana (CVNA)
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
- Zscaler: Analysts Raise the Bar for the AI Cloud Security Company
- High-Quality, High-Yield Hormel Looks Tasty at These Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.