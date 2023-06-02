Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CARV opened at $3.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.26. Carver Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Trading of Carver Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, time deposits for consumers, businesses, governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.