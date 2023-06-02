Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $273.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $261.20.
Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 0.2 %
CASY opened at $225.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $181.40 and a 1 year high of $249.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.95.
Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.64%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.
About Casey’s General Stores
Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.
