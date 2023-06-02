Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $81.26

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $81.26 and last traded at $81.34, with a volume of 448 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.67.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.73.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of watches and personal electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Systems Equipment, and Others. The Consumer segment provides watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, and electronic musical instruments.

