Casper (CSPR) Price Tops $0.0473 on Major Exchanges

Casper (CSPR) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 1st. In the last seven days, Casper has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. Casper has a market capitalization of $523.56 million and approximately $5.40 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0473 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,756,429,021 coins and its circulating supply is 11,072,692,341 coins. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,754,200,142 with 11,070,593,090 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.04738854 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $5,112,817.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

