Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Down 5.9%

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) shares were down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $245.87 and last traded at $245.87. Approximately 96,620 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 68,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $261.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $410.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $357.00 to $338.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Cavco Industries Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cavco Industries

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cavco Industries

In other news, insider Gavin Ryan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.03, for a total transaction of $870,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 529 shares in the company, valued at $153,425.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cavco Industries by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,142,000 after buying an additional 34,461 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cavco Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 399,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,808,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cavco Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,816,000 after buying an additional 16,636 shares during the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Cavco Industries by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 292,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,082,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Cavco Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 248,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,170,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.