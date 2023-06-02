Celanese (NYSE:CE) Shares Up 6.3%

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $112.94 and last traded at $112.83. 326,759 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,178,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.77.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Trading Up 7.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35. Celanese had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 20.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,008 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,332.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Celanese by 588.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.