Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of EBR stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,239,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,081. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $10.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.30.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 4.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 13.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 33.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.