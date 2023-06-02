Century Financial (OTCMKTS:CYFL) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $27.21

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.21 and traded as low as $26.20. Century Financial shares last traded at $26.20, with a volume of 36,246 shares trading hands.

Century Financial Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.45.

Get Century Financial alerts:

Century Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%. Century Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.74%.

Century Financial Company Profile

Century Financial Corp. (Michigan) is a bank holding company of Century Bank and Trust, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers deposit products, primarily checking, savings, and term certificate accounts. It also provides lending products such as residential mortgage, commercial, and installment consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Century Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.