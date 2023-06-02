Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) Trading 12.4% Higher

Shares of Challenger Energy Group PLC (LON:CEG – Get Rating) traded up 12.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00). 154,533,857 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 887% from the average session volume of 15,655,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09 ($0.00).

Challenger Energy Group Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of £9.62 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.10.

Challenger Energy Group Company Profile

Challenger Energy Group PLC engages in the development, production, appraisal, and exploration of oil and gas properties. Its property portfolio consists of five producing fields and one dormant field in Trinidad and Tobago; a 100% working interest in AREA OFF-1 block in Uruguay; 100% interest in four exploration licenses in The Bahamas; and a 100% interest in Wag naar Zee Project, Suriname.

