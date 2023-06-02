ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 73.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.84%. The business had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

ChargePoint stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,917,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,099,269. ChargePoint has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $19.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Insider Activity at ChargePoint

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint

In other ChargePoint news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 4,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $40,532.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 658,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,369.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Michael Linse sold 270,162 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $2,323,393.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Richard Wilmer sold 4,312 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $40,532.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 658,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,369.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 429,610 shares of company stock worth $3,676,846. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the third quarter worth about $43,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in ChargePoint by 65.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in ChargePoint by 30.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Trium Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

