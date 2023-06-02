ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $15.50.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CHPT. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.08.

ChargePoint Price Performance

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.28. ChargePoint has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $19.92.

Insider Activity

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.31 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 82.84% and a negative net margin of 73.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 4,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $40,532.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 658,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ChargePoint news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,184,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Wilmer sold 4,312 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $40,532.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 658,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,369.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 429,610 shares of company stock worth $3,676,846 in the last quarter. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ChargePoint

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth $275,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter worth $660,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,975,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,831,000 after buying an additional 46,646 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter worth $303,000. Institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Articles

