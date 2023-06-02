Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) PT Lowered to $16.00

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Lake Street Capital from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CKPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $76.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $54.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

CKPT stock opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average of $4.38. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $14.90.

Checkpoint Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CKPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 3,651.55% and a negative net margin of 32,142.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CKPT. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC lifted its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 15,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio includes CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

