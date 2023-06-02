Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) PT Lowered to $16.00

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2023

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPTGet Rating) had its target price decreased by Lake Street Capital from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CKPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $76.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $54.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %

CKPT stock opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average of $4.38. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $14.90.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPTGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 3,651.55% and a negative net margin of 32,142.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Checkpoint Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CKPT. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC lifted its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 15,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio includes CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.