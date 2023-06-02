Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 109.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,836,348 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 959,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Cheniere Energy worth $275,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $391,652,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,678,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,430,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,343 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,889,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,480 shares in the last quarter. TPG GP A LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at about $244,586,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after acquiring an additional 830,898 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of LNG stock traded up $5.24 on Friday, hitting $147.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,361,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.09 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.93. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 13,004.16%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNG. TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.08.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

