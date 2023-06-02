Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Raised by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,533,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in Chevron by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 39,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX stock traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,352,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,199,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.63. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.11.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

