Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.99 and last traded at $23.99. 946 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 4,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Down 2.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement

Chicago Rivet & Machine ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

Featured Stories

