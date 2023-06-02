Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CEO Brian R. Niccol Sells 1,078 Shares

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,058.13, for a total value of $2,218,664.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,051,161.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CMG stock traded down $20.10 on Friday, hitting $2,062.23. 245,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,902.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1,662.76. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2,139.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.70 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,885.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,039.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 27 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

