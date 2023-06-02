Chord Energy (OTCMKTS:WLLBW) Trading 11.4% Higher

Chord Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:WLLBW – Get Rating) traded up 11.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.49. 3,457 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 2,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.58.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

