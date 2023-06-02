Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Rating) traded down 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.45 and last traded at $17.45. 1,787 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 1,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.78.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and k-gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands. It also distributes watches of various brands.

