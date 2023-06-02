Christopher J. Baker Sells 4,500 Shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) insider Christopher J. Baker sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $35,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,668.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
KLX Energy Services Price Performance
KLXE stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.09. 255,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,124. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.04. The company has a market cap of $149.17 million, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.05. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $18.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.
KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $223.30 million for the quarter. KLX Energy Services had a net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 104.47%. Equities analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of KLX Energy Services in a report on Friday, March 10th.
KLX Energy Services Company Profile
KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KLX Energy Services (KLXE)
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.