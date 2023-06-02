Christopher J. Baker Sells 4,500 Shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) insider Christopher J. Baker sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $35,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,668.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

KLXE stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.09. 255,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,124. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.04. The company has a market cap of $149.17 million, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.05. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $18.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $223.30 million for the quarter. KLX Energy Services had a net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 104.47%. Equities analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLXE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth about $405,000. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 28.0% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 788,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after buying an additional 172,692 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in KLX Energy Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in KLX Energy Services by 97.8% in the first quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 27,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of KLX Energy Services in a report on Friday, March 10th.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

