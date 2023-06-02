Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHD. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 15,509 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 27.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 226.2% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 38,777 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 119.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 54.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $720,337.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,872.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 11,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total transaction of $1,115,305.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,062.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $720,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at $609,872.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,649 shares of company stock worth $35,129,913 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.20. The stock had a trading volume of 272,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 55.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $98.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.50 and its 200-day moving average is $85.56.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Argus cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.63.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

