CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 55,143 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 93.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 114,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,143 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $15,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $132.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.21 and a twelve month high of $160.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.