CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,150,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,732 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.17% of Avantor worth $24,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,250,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,258,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,276,000 after buying an additional 447,744 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 135.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,956,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727,841 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Avantor by 16.0% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 8,990,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,208,000 after buying an additional 1,239,967 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in Avantor by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 7,144,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,667,000 after buying an additional 802,700 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Insider Activity at Avantor

Avantor Stock Down 0.3 %

In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,727.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,407. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.66. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $33.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

