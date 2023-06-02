CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $24.99 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 93.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,365 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $24,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.80.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $323.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $335.91.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.62, for a total value of $2,542,008.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,597.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

