CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.23% of Five Below worth $22,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 618,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,368,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $707,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on FIVE. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.13.

In other Five Below news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total transaction of $514,473.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,895.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.45, for a total transaction of $315,067.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,903,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,538 shares of company stock worth $6,879,774 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $169.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.07. Five Below had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

