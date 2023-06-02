CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 96.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,706 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $21,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE CAT opened at $209.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.21. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.