CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,762 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $23,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,067.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on IHG. Barclays cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($76.62) to GBX 6,000 ($74.15) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,466.67.

InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $67.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.60. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $72.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.44.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

(Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.