CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 32,251 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,251 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $16,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRU. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 32,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 859,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,788,000 after purchasing an additional 207,892 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 254,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,440,000 after purchasing an additional 12,511 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $72.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.33. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $90.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $940.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.69 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 7.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRU shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TransUnion from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on TransUnion from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on TransUnion from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $439,567.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,927.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransUnion news, Director William Bosworth sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $37,802.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $439,567.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,927.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,690 shares of company stock valued at $3,207,157 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

