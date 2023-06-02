CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 3,482 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,482 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.08% of Pentair worth $19,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,246,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,978,000 after acquiring an additional 186,726 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Pentair by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 14,182,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,945,000 after acquiring an additional 365,840 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pentair by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,611,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,164,000 after acquiring an additional 443,034 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,045,000 after acquiring an additional 479,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,031,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,337,000 after acquiring an additional 627,986 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Pentair from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Pentair from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.14.

Pentair Stock Performance

PNR stock opened at $56.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.70 and a 200-day moving average of $52.01. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $60.85.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.02 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 11.88%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.53%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

