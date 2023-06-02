CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 3,704 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,838 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,704 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $17,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Target by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Target Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.72.

NYSE:TGT opened at $131.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $126.75 and a fifty-two week high of $183.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

