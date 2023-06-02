CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 618 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Regal Rexnord worth $14,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 53.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Shares of RRX opened at $131.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $162.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.12%.

About Regal Rexnord

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.