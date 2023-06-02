Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Hits New 52-Week High at $478.92

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $478.92 and last traded at $477.25, with a volume of 35931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $476.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $460.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $450.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Institutional Trading of Cintas

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Cintas by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Cintas by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.