Cipher Capital LP Acquires New Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,375 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $212.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.26.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV opened at $198.96 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $232.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.16. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $563.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.18 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $1,785,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $1,785,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

