Cipher Capital LP Buys New Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,311,000 after buying an additional 763,728 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after acquiring an additional 394,786 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 151.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,924,000 after acquiring an additional 357,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.62.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,488,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,488,086.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $419,945.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,829.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRI opened at $162.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $163.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 63.19%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

