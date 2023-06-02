Cipher Capital LP Buys New Position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 117,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000. Cipher Capital LP owned approximately 0.05% of Petco Health and Wellness at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WOOF. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 93,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 42,698 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 255,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 97,847 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,515,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,804,000 after buying an additional 956,114 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 302,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 139,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WOOF opened at $7.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 4.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WOOF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

In other news, CEO Ron Coughlin bought 61,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $504,800.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 618,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,113,481.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

