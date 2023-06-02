Cipher Capital LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Cipher Capital LP reduced its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,452 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SU. Barings LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,255,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,832,000 after acquiring an additional 427,144 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,021,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,496 shares during the period. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $965,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

SU stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.90. 774,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,671,723. The company has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.28. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $42.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.384 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.