Cipher Capital LP Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Cipher Capital LP cut its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 62,129 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 1,175.8% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 61.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 197.5% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cameco in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Trading Up 0.2 %

CCJ traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.37. 1,656,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,298,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 7.75. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $31.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.72 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cameco Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCJ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cameco to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.