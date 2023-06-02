Cipher Capital LP Invests $757,000 in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 10.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 15.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 38.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 30.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $4,090,810.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,076,285.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of Service Co. International stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.40. 46,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,720. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $56.85 and a 12-month high of $75.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

See Also

