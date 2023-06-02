Cipher Capital LP Makes New $779,000 Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,443 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Shopify by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 22,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 590.1% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares during the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 224,159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Shopify by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 58,973 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 14,571 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP opened at $59.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.11. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $65.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Shopify from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Shopify from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

