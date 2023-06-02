Cipher Capital LP Makes New $822,000 Investment in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Timken by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,620,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,875,000 after purchasing an additional 736,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Timken by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,450,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,808,000 after acquiring an additional 29,889 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,457,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,089,000 after acquiring an additional 19,888 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Timken by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,865,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,167,000 after purchasing an additional 52,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Timken by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,851,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,861,000 after purchasing an additional 79,547 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $1,832,512.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,248,466.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $1,713,824.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,259,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $1,832,512.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $28,248,466.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TKR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.78.

Shares of TKR opened at $75.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.76. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.24. Timken had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.61%.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

